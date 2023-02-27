Family Reveals Jansen Panettiere’s Cause Of Death

The Panettierre family spoke out about their son and brother Jayden’s untimely death Feb. 19, telling ABC News the 28-year-old actor died of an enlarged heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the family said in a statement, ABC News reported Monday. Jansen was the younger brother of famous actress, 33-year-old Hayden Panettiere. (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Dead At 28)

Law enforcement officers responded to a call at Panettiere’s residence in New York City at approximately 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19 after a friend arrived at his apartment and found the star “unresponsive,” People reported, citing police. First responders later pronounced Panettiere dead, the outlet continued.

Like his older sister, Hayden, Panettierre was a gifted actor who lent his voice to multiple shows in the early 2000s and appeared in a number of films and television series, including “Even Stevens” and “The Walking Dead.”

Panettiere spoke about taking solace from his struggles with anxiety and depression through painting, saying art was his “escape” and that it gave him a sense of purpose. “Finally all these toxic thoughts and feelings have a stage to play and become something much more than just that weight on my chest, the clenching of my fists, the tightness in my jaw. In the words of Meryl Streep ‘take your broken heart and make art,’” he wrote of his artwork in 2019.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” his family told ABC News.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”