Jeb Bush Wants DeSantis To Run In 2024

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said in a recent interview that he wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

Bush, who ran against former President Donald Trump in 2016, said he believes it is time for a new generation of politics and now is DeSantis’ opportunity to run, according to the interview. DeSantis won his reelection in November with a historic 19 point margin, and is widely popular in Florida. (RELATED: Who Will Be Next To Run For The GOP Nomination?)

“He’s been a really effective governor. He’s young. I think we’re on the verge of a generational change in our politics. Kind of hope so. I think it’s time for a more forward-leaning, future-oriented conversation, our politics, as well,” Bush told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in an interview last Wednesday that resurfaced Monday.

While DeSantis has yet to officially announce his candidacy, many expect him to enter the race once Florida’s legislative session ends in May. The Florida governor held a three day retreat last weekend where Republican donors, leaders and lawmakers convened ahead of his book launch Tuesday, followed by a nationwide media tour.

Jeb Bush endorses Ron Desantis for president. pic.twitter.com/qBF0YGHcG4 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 26, 2023

“In politics, you only get so many moments in time. There’s only so many moments where Ron DeSantis is going to be the incumbent reelected governor of Florida who just won by 19 points. And so, if he’s going to run, the time is now,” Jaime Miller, former executive director of the Florida Republican Party, previously told the DCNF.

Miller believes that if the Republicans are going to win the election in 2024, they must utilize the “Ron DeSantis model,” so they might as well run the person who invented it.

“Who better to do it than someone who’s been outside of Washington, who’s governed effectively, who I think has shown that Florida can be a model for the future of our country,” Bush, son of former President George H.W. Bush and brother to former President George W. Bush, told Kilmeade.

DeSantis would join President Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for the GOP nomination.

The DeSantis team did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.