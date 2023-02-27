Jessica Chastain Wipes Out On Awards Show Stage

Famous actress Jessica Chastain fell down while walking up the stairs at the SAG Awards on Sunday to accept the award for best female actor in a television or movie series.

The actress threw one of her hands down in front of her when she wiped out, while managing to maintain her grip on the hand of the attendant who was guiding her up the stage. Although the embarrassing fall wasn’t caught on the live television feed, it was definitely picked up by a number of cameras and widely shared online.

The star had a graceful response about her fall during a post-awards-show interview, and really tried to find the best in what was an obviously awkward situation.

“I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up” — one of whom was Paul Mescal! — so that wasn’t so bad,” Chastain told People. The other gentleman that was there to guide her back up after her tumble was Giancarlo Esposito, according to The New York Post.

“I’m just so over the moon and happy and I can’t believe it,” Chastain said.

The 45-year-old actress picked up three SAG awards after receiving a total of 5 nominations, according to People. (RELATED: ‘I Just Ate Sh*t’: Billie Eilish Falls On Stage During Coachella)

Jessica Chastain falls on stage at the 2023 SAG Awards: ‘She did the JLaw fall’ https://t.co/0GusLLW5VU via @nypost — BARBARA WISBEY (@BARBARAWISBEY1) February 27, 2023

Social media isn’t letting Chastain forget about her mishap. Video footage of her fall is being broadcast across various online outlets with fans comparing her fall to Jennifer Lawrence’s on-stage tumble.

Just prior to her stair-climbing fail, Chastain had accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited series for her the role she played in “George and Tammy,” according to People. She was nominated alongside fellow actors Niecy Nash, Amanda Seyfried, Emily Blunt and Julia Garner.