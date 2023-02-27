First Lady Gives Mixed Messages On Biden 2024

First lady Jill Biden refused to say whether President Joe Biden has made a decision on running in 2024 in a CNN interview, despite previously saying that he “pretty much” set a date for his announcement.

The first lady said on Saturday that there were no hesitations on Joe Biden running in 2024 in her “book,” but that it’s not her decision.

“I’m all for it of course,” she said in the CNN interview.

“It’s Joe’s decision,” she added. “And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.” The first lady also said she was not frustrated at the speculation that Joe Biden will bow out in 2024.

The comments seemingly deviate from her Friday interview with The Associated Press (AP), in which she said the date of Joe Biden’s announcement is imminent. (RELATED: Jill Biden Says The President ‘Pretty Much’ Just Needs To Decide On 2024 Launch Date)

“Is all that’s left at this point is just to figure out the time and place for the announcement?” The AP’s Darlene Superville asked Jill Biden on Friday.

“Pretty much,” the first lady responded, noting that the decision is still up to him.

“He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she told The AP. “He’s just not done.”

She also seemingly expressed frustration about people doubting Joe Biden was genuine about running.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” the first lady said in the Friday interview.

The 80-year-old president has yet to officially commit to running in 2024, but has repeatedly said that he intends to run for a second term. He has made remarks suggesting that he would weigh his family’s advice and his health before announcing a 2024 bid.