Liberal Media Hyperventilates Over Woody Harrelson’s SNL Monologue

Liberal media had a field day after actor Woody Harrelson took a jab at big pharma and the COVID-19 vaccines during his “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Harrelson told the audience Saturday night that in 2019 he was given a movie script, which he read after smoking a joint.

“So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians, and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes and people can only come out if they take the cartels’ drugs, and keep taking them over and over,” Harrelson said. “I threw the script away. I mean, who was gonna believe that crazy idea?”

Cue the fireworks from liberal media.

“Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During ‘SNL’ Monologue,” the headline from Rolling Stone read. The article claimed Harrelson has had a “history of strange anti-science remarks” throughout the pandemic, noting Harrelson was skeptical of the need for masks.

Rolling Stone then tried to chalk up Harrelson’s monologue to being “apparently under the influence.”

The Daily Beast described his comments as a “not-so-coded anti-COVID vaccine message,” while HuffPost called Harrelson’s monologue “the most bizarre monologue of the season,” and Variety blasted the actor for including “conspiracy jokes.” (RELATED: Big Pharma Is Hoarding Over $1 Billion In Payments For Cancelled Vax Doses: REPORT)

Multiple outlets noted that, in April 2020, Harrelson shared an article on social media which falsely suggested that the pandemic was caused by the 5G wireless network.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as COVID-19 response coordinator under former President Donald Trump, said last year that she “knew these vaccines were not going to protect against” infection.

“I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization,” she said. “It will, but let’s be very clear, fifty percent of the people who died from the Omicron surge were all older, vaccinated.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted in a published research paper that COVID-19 vaccines were never likely to defeat the pandemic.

“Because these viruses generally do not elicit complete and durable protective immunity by themselves, they have not to date been effectively controlled by licensed or experimental vaccines,” Fauci wrote, along with other co-authors.