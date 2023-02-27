REPORT: Matt Pobereyko, Former New York Mets Minor Leaguer, Dies From Heart Attack At 31 Years Old

Matt Pobereyko died suddenly at the age of 31 from a heart attack Friday.

Pobereyko was a pitching prospect in the New York Mets minor league system and his most recent baseball stint was in Mexico. His death was first reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez, however, multiple former teams of his have also confirmed the news.

It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of former Saints pitcher (’20) Matt Pobereyko. He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person. He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JbRwh1oAws — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 26, 2023

The Blue Wahoos join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Matt Pobereyko. A member of our 2021 team, Matt was beloved on and off the field. Our prayers and love are with his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZaOrToZjsS — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) February 26, 2023

“The Sioux City Explorers regretfully announce the passing of pitcher Matt Pobereyko on February 24, 2023,” the Iowa minor league baseball team, where Pobereyko played from 2019 – 2022, said in an official statement, KCAU 9 News reported.

Pobereyko was born in Hammond, Indiana, on Christmas Eve, playing college baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College. When turning professional, he signed a minor league contract in 2016 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Fox reported.

He joined the New York Mets organization in 2017 where he spent several years in their minor leagues. Pobereyko also spent some time with the Miami Marlins.

His most recent stint in baseball was this offseason when he pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League.