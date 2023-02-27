‘Stop Canceling Comedy’: Elon Musk Defends Scott Adams

Twitter CEO Elon Musk defended “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams after major newspapers dropped the cartoon because of statements Adams made about poll results on racial issues.

“I don’t agree with everything Scott says, but Dilbert is legit funny & insightful. We should stop canceling comedy!” Musk tweeted. He was responding to tweets by Adams and YouTuber Jay D. Cartere about “Dilbert” being cancelled because of comments by Adams some viewed as being racist. (RELATED:‘The Media Is Racist’: Elon Musk Slams Coverage Of Scott Adams)

I don’t agree with everything Scott says, but Dilbert is legit funny & insightful. We should stop canceling comedy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2023

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people … that’s a hate group,” Adams said on his YouTube channel Wednesday, according to Reuters. He then urged white Americans to “get the hell away from Black people.”

Adams was reacting to a poll by conservative pollster Rasmussen showing 53% of African Americans agreed with the statement “It’s ok to be white,” with 26% disagreeing and 21% being unsure.

Cartere initially replied to Adams by saying his comments were a “big YIKES moment” based on clips he said were out of context. Cartere later replied to Adams saying he was right but criticized how Adams made his point.

Musk also said the media is “racist” towards white Americans and asian Americans in Sunday tweets about the incident.

Adams responded to the controversy on Saturday, tweeting, “A lot of people are angry at me today but I haven’t yet heard anyone disagree. I make two main points: 1. Treat everyone as an individual (no discrimination). 2. Avoid any group that doesn’t respect you. Does anyone think that is bad advice?”

“Dilbert” was first published in 1989 and became prominent for mocking workplace culture.