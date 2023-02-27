‘One T*t At A Time’: Paige Spiranac Brags About Growing Golf After Video Lands Millions Of Views In 24 Hours

This girl knows exactly what she’s doing.

Online golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently released a video on social media to give people a “tip” on how to correctly grip a golf club. It was pretty obvious what she was up to, giving us a view of her, erm, fun bags.

On Twitter, the video has been viewed 1.4 million times.

And today people are outraged on IG about a video on how to get the proper grip lol pic.twitter.com/RwJkBAEXHO — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 22, 2023

Well, apparently some people got pissed off at her antics, claiming that she isn’t doing anything to help grow the game of golf. Spiranac fired back that she was helping the game — and had the numbers to prove it.

“You’re not growing the game” In 24 hours on social media, almost 4 million people watched a video on how to grip a golf club lol I like my odds that there’s people out there who learned something new. Growing the game one tit…I mean tip at a time — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 23, 2023

Say what you want about Paige Spiranac, but the girl knows how to pop. (RELATED: ‘We Gotta Get Different Guys’: Orlando Guardians Head Coach Terrell Buckley Keeps It 100% Real About His Team)

Get that money, boo boo.