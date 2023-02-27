Editorial

‘One T*t At A Time’: Paige Spiranac Brags About Growing Golf After Video Lands Millions Of Views In 24 Hours

BLOG
Andrew Powell Contributor
This girl knows exactly what she’s doing.

Online golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently released a video on social media to give people a “tip” on how to correctly grip a golf club. It was pretty obvious what she was up to, giving us a view of her, erm, fun bags.

On Twitter, the video has been viewed 1.4 million times.

Well, apparently some people got pissed off at her antics, claiming that she isn’t doing anything to help grow the game of golf. Spiranac fired back that she was helping the game — and had the numbers to prove it.

Say what you want about Paige Spiranac, but the girl knows how to pop. (RELATED: ‘We Gotta Get Different Guys’: Orlando Guardians Head Coach Terrell Buckley Keeps It 100% Real About His Team)

 

Get that money, boo boo.