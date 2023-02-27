GOP Presidential Candidate Calls On Trump, Haley To Sign ‘Anti-Woke’ Pledge

Vivek Ramaswamy, the latest 2024 GOP presidential candidate, called on former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to support the eventual Republican nominee and sign onto an “Anti-Woke Policy Pledge” in a Monday press release.

Ramaswamy asked that the Republican candidates, and any others who join later on, to agree to back whoever receives the party’s nomination in 2024, the press release stated. He also asked that the other GOP candidates adopt his Anti-Woke Policy Pledge, a list of agenda items Ramaswamy proposed. (RELATED: Conservative Businessman Announces 2024 Presidential Bid)

“For the sake of the country, I think it’s important for the GOP to unite around a vision to defeat wokeness and to revive American excellence. That’s why today I commit to supporting any eventual GOP nominee who adopts the Anti-Woke Policy Pledge, and I’m calling on President Trump, Nikki Haley and every potential GOP candidate to pledge the same to ensure that we win in 2024,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.

The #1 purpose of the U.S. military is to protect our own soil here at home. We should be prepared to use our military to secure our border & to decimate the Mexican drug cartels. 100K Americans are dying each year due to the fentanyl crisis. pic.twitter.com/GieQQ3NM58 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 27, 2023

Ramaswamy’s pledge includes commitments to end affirmative action, to “abandon” the “climate religion,” assert economic independence from China, secure the border to solve the fentanyl crisis and close down the Department of Education. It also calls for an eight-year “term limit” for all federal employees and for the government to publish “all instances” when it has “pressured private actors to take unconstitutional action.”

“Every serious GOP contender should be prepared to make and abide by these commitments, without hesitation or apology,” said Ramaswamy.

