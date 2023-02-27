REPORT: Man Charged For Allegedly Kidnapping One-Month-Old Baby At Knifepoint

A California man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a one-month-old baby at knifepoint while choking the child has been charged with seven felonies, according to a report from the Las Vegas Optic.

Henry Flores, 29, was arrested by New Mexico police on Feb. 17, after he allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s home holding a large hunting knife, the Las Vegas Optic reported. Around 7:30 p.m., the child’s mother and grandmother heard a loud noise come from the back door and they allegedly encountered Flores inside the home. The child’s mother informed police she was in a bedroom tending to the baby when Flores reportedly showed up to her residence demanding to be let in, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Man Charged With Kidnapping And Assault Released On $2 Bail, Promptly Commits Another Alleged Kidnapping And Assault)

Mother nature is getting ready to slam into America againhttps://t.co/pE0IbFhaBR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2023

Flores allegedly has a history of criminal behavior, and was arrested in 2015 for possession of a controlled substance, the Las Vegas Optic reported.

Upon entering the home, the suspect allegedly shoved the grandmother and punched the mother in the face in order to escape the home with the infant, the Las Vegas Optic reported. He allegedly carried the child by the neck or chest with one arm.

The mother claimed that she chased down Flores and pleaded for her child back, but when he reportedly refused, she punched him in the face until she was able to get the infant back in her grasp, the outlet noted. It was then she realized the infant reportedly wasn’t breathing properly, according to the Las Vegas Optic. (RELATED: Watch Police Sniper Take Down Armed Man With Kidnapped Baby In One Clean Shot)

Flores is currently being held at the San Miguel County Detention Center with multiple charges including one count of first degree kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, assault with intent to commit a violent crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the San Miguel Detention Center. His bond is set at $20,000 and he will reportedly be subject to house arrest should he be released, the Las Vegas Optic noted.

The child, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for treatment, according to the Las Vegas Optic. The child’s current condition is unknown.

The New Mexico Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.