REPORT: ‘Rust’ Crew Members File Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin

Three crew members from the movie “Rust” have filed litigation against Alec Baldwin, alleging that he and the entire production crew were negligent on set.

Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price are suing for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress and are asking for unspecified damages, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. All three crew members claim to have been present at the time that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and they allege they witnessed numerous safety protocols being overlooked which they believe led to the tragedy, according to TMZ.

Addiego was a dolly operator, Curtin was a set costumer for the movie, and Price was a key grip on set, according to the outlet. They claim to be three of the seven people that were present at the time of the shooting and say they are haunted by what unfolded in front of them on October 21, 2021.

The three crew members criticized the producers’ decision to use “operable firearms” during 17 of the 21 days they were filming on-set, despite various alternative options that were available including special effects or prop guns, according to TMZ.

Court documents also alleged an overall failure to investigate previous accidental discharges that took place on the movie set. Documents also claimed that armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was hired and trusted despite the fact that she allegedly “lacked essential experience,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: District Attorney Gives Alec Baldwin A Big Win)

The legal documents claimed Gutierrez-Reed admitted she hadn’t had a chance to check the gun before she handed it to Dave Halls, who then passed it to Baldwin and allegedly said it was “cold” without checking to ensure it was safe, according to TMZ.

The crew members claim to have jumped in to help when Hutchins was shot, and said they are traumatized by the experience.

Baldwin is currently facing litigation filed by other crew members, Hutchins’ family, and criminal charges from New Mexico.