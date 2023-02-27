Kids’ Club Asks 9-Year-Olds If They Are Trans Or ‘Non-Binary’ Without Informing Parents

A Rhode Island Kids’ club asks 9-year-olds if they are transgender or non-binary in a survey that requires the children to enter their name, birthday and club ID number.

The Warwick, Rhode Island chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America, a national organization that provides after school programs for children, sent out two member surveys, one to 9 to 12-year-olds and the other to 13 to 18-year-olds. The beginning of each survey asks the children for their club member ID, their age, their birthday, and their grade, before asking them to choose between “male,” “female,” “transgender,” or “non-binary.” (RELATED: Teacher Who Allegedly Suggested Kids ‘Try Being Gay’ Sued For ‘Secretly Transitioning’ Fifth Grader)

The survey also asks 13-year-olds detailed questions about their sex lives, including “Have you ever had sexual intercourse?” and “How old were you when you had sexual intercourse for the first time.”

“During the past 3 months, with how many people did you have sexual intercourse,” writes another question on the survey for 13-year-olds.

An email sent out to parents and guardians announcing the survey reportedly does not mention the questions about sex and sexuality on the survey.

The Boys and Girls Club of America did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.