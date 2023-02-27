Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation Ending The ‘Corporate Kingdom’ Of Walt Disney World

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday ending the self-governing status and special privileges provided to Walt Disney World through the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The legislation, titled HB 9-B, ends Disney’s self-governing status, establishes a new state-controlled district and imposes a five-member state control board, which is appointed by the governor. The board will also be confirmed by the state Senate.

“Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region,” DeSantis said in a statement. (RELATED: Florida Bill Would Grant DeSantis Control Over Disney’s Special District)

Here Is What The Legislation Does Specifically:

ENDS Disney’s self-governing status.

ENDS Disney’s exemption from the Florida Building Code and Florida Fire Prevention Code.

ENDS Disney’s exemption from state regulatory reviews and approvals.

ENDS Disney’s secrecy by ensuring transparency.

ENSURES that Disney will pay its fair share of taxes.

PREVENTS leftist local governments from using the situation to raise local taxes.

IMPOSES Florida law so that Disney is no longer given preferential treatment.

ENSURES that Disney’s municipal debt will be paid by Disney, not Florida taxpayers.

WATCH:

Florida Ends the Corporate Kingdom https://t.co/N7lJA1BSXb — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 27, 2023

“This legislation ends Disney’s self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes,” DeSantis added. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Pinata’: Former Trump Adviser Says DeSantis’ Moves Against Disney Make For Good ‘Primary Politics’)

The bill is 189 pages and would also make it so that the new representatives of the committee cannot have any previous relationship with Disney within the past three years.