Woman With Hands Tied, Head Partially Covered Escapes Alleged Kidnappers By Driving Off In Their Truck

A woman in Vermont managed to escape her alleged kidnappers by driving off in their truck while her hands were tied together with duct tape and a plastic bag half-covered her head, according to a report from Fox5.

Police received a tip about the unnamed woman after passersby in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, saw her driving a truck while her hands were bound and her face was covered, according to the outlet.

She was able to make it 15 miles before the police stopped her vehicle and had a conversation with her, Fox5 reported. The officers determined she had been fleeing capture, but did not say publicly whether she knew her alleged kidnappers. She was allegedly held in the truck for several hours before making her escape. (RELATED: Woman Manages To Escape Kidnapper After He Broke Into Home, Shut Off Electricity)

According to the Vermont State Police, Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, face multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. Varnum also faces a charge of attempted murder. https://t.co/s3lSiq1ehr — WNDU (@WNDU) February 26, 2023

Police arrested a male and female duo, Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier, in connection with the woman’s abduction under the suspicion they held the woman against her will, Fox5 reported. They allegedly picked the woman up on the side of the road, but did not give a motive for their actions, according to the outlet.

Both suspects are being held for kidnapping, unlawful restraint and assault. Varnum is also facing an additional attempted first-degree murder charge, the outlet reported.