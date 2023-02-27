Biden Admin Has An ‘Otherworldly Disconnection’ From What’s Actually Happening In America, Tucker Carlson Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the Biden administration Monday, saying it has an “otherworldly disconnection” with what happens in America.

“How would you define the Biden administration? Really the hallmark has been an almost otherworldly disconnection from the actual affairs of the United States,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “If it’s really happening in this country, the Biden administration will pretend it’s not. In fact, White House officials seem to have no idea what’s going on in our country and no interest in learning about it.” (RELATED: ‘Everything’s Fine’: Tucker Carlson Rips Biden Admin’s Lack Of Concern Over ‘Toxic Smoke’ From Ohio Trainwreck)

Carlson ripped Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for bemoaning the demographics of construction workers during a Feb. 13 appearance at the National Association of Counties conference, ten days after the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg did not comment on the incident until the evening of that appearance, ten days after the wreck, when he posted a thread on Twitter.

WATCH:

Carlson also discussed Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen announcing $1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine during a Monday visit to the country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, announcing in January that the Department of Defense would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks following a December announcement that a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided to Ukraine.

“We were happy to see that, finally someone in the Biden administration who actually cares, who is getting on an airplane to show concern,” Carlson said. “That’s the good news. The bad news is she wasn’t in East Palestine. She was in Ukraine.”

“You’ve got think as they watch this tonight, assuming there’s still TV reception in East Palestine, the people who are stuck there are kicking themselves,” Carlson added later. “If only they had paid Joe Biden’s crackhead son 80 grand a month for a no-show job, Janet Yellen may be visiting them today.”

