‘In Two Seconds, I Could Get Canceled’: Bill Maher Rips Liberal Audiences On CNN

HBO host Bill Maher ripped modern and liberal audiences during a CNN interview Tuesday, saying that anyone in comedy – including himself – could be canceled in “two seconds” during a CNN interview.

“Look, any comic in this era, anybody in this era can absolutely fall off the ledge at any moment,” Maher told CNN host Jake Tapper. “It — it just makes me laugh when people say to me, you know, you’re uncancellable. Are you kidding? I could — I would — in two seconds, I could get canceled. Anybody could.” (RELATED: Bill Maher Compares The ‘Woke’ Mob To Enforcers Of Mao’s Cultural Revolution)

WATCH:

“I was never one of those comics who could just pretend, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I must have made a mistake there,’” Maher said. “I’d be like, ‘No, I didn’t make a mistake. There’s nothing wrong with that joke. Stop groaning. Get this dick out of your [bleep].’ I must have said that 20 times on my show.”

Maher has criticized “cancel culture” in the past, saying he noticed he was gaining more conservative fans during an October 2021 interview with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

“My audience who comes to my show, now understand me, they think like me, they — they have open minds,” Maher told Tapper. “They’re — they’re not woke. They’re generally liberal, but they can be conservative too.”

Maher praised fellow comedian Ms. Pat, who has a sitcom on BET, as a “role model” and “refreshing” during a December 2022 podcast.

