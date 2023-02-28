GOP Rep Goes Ballistic, Clashes With Border Witness In Feisty Debate: ‘You Attacked Me!’

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop clashed with a border witness during a hearing Tuesday.

Bishop questioned David Bier, the associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, during a Homeland Security Committee hearing on border security.

“You’ve advocated an open and uncontrolled border, mass immigration, you’re in charge,” Bishop said before the witness cut in.

“No, I certainly haven’t, I don’t know where you’re getting that, where are you getting that?”

“I’ll ask you a question when I’m ready,” Bishop said.

“Quote something,” Bier shot back.

Bishop then cited a recent New York Times article detailing how migrant children who cross the border unaccompanied have been lost in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) agency system. The agency lost immediate contact with a third of migrant children.

“So what is the question?” Bier said.

“So I want to ask you how you understand that if [human smugglers] have the pervasive control of the Mexican side like the Border Patrol tells me they have, how come they couldn’t continue to charge the fees that they’re torturing people over and placing children in indentured servitude in the United States? Why couldn’t they continue to do that in a failed narco state of Mexico?” Bishop asked.

“Well we actually have experience of legal immigration of Mexicans and Central Americans and it doesn’t work that way,” Bier explained before Bishop cut in, saying, “You’re not going to answer my question about why they continue to charge the fees?”

WATCH:

Bier explained the guest worker program which allows migrants to come legally and suggested expanding the program further.

“My question to you sir-” Bishop began as the witness kept talking. (RELATED: Mother Of Two Sons Killed By Fentanyl Breaks Down During Emotional Testimony)

“I’m not gonna let you filibuster my time,” Bishop continued. “I’m gonna let you answer my question on my time.”

“You asked me a question, you attacked me,” Bier said.

Bishop once again asked how authorities would stop cartels from charging human smuggling fees even to migrants who want to come to the United States legally.

The two continued to bicker before Bishop’s time ended.