‘Dangerous’: Pro-Life OBGYNs Banned From Medical Conference

A group of pro-life doctors were banned from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ (ACOG) medical conference in Maryland this week, according to the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG).

“This is a conference for physicians who are educating the next generation of OB-GYNs. We’ve exhibited at this conference for the last 15 years,” AAPLOG CEO-Elect Christina Francis said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. “Just a few days ago, after already having traveled to this area, we were informed that our exhibit booth had been canceled by ACOG. Despite multiple requests for an explanation as to why, the only explanation we’ve received is a vague explanation that we disagree with ACOG, presumably on the issue of abortion.” (RELATED: ‘My Baby’s Heart Had Stopped’: Jessa Duggar Fires Back After Leftists Say Her Miscarriage Was An Abortion)

“They have no desire to build bridges with those of us who disagree even a little bit with them on their position on abortion,” Francis continued, referring to the theme of the conference, which was “Building Bridges.” The conference takes place from Feb. 27 to March 1.

🚨PRO-LIFE DOCTORS SILENCED: AAPLOG was *banned* from attending the annual CREOG OB/GYN medical education conference this morning. Why? @acog_org is upset that we’re telling our patients how harmful abortion is. pic.twitter.com/gaImTwfEsm — AAPLOG (@aaplog) February 27, 2023

“This is especially dangerous for medical students and residents as it normalizes intentional feticide as part of women’s healthcare.”

The pro-life group has attended ACOG’s conference for 15 years. ACOG “strongly opposes any effort that impedes access to abortion care,” according to its website.

ACOG did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.