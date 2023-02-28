REPORT: Former Manson Family Member Linda Kasabian Dead At 73

Linda Kasabian, a former Manson Family member who later testified against the murderous cult, died Jan. 21, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

During the 1970-1971 “Helter Skelter” trial, Kasabian was granted immunity in exchange for her testimony following the infamous Tate/LaBianca murders that took place in August 1969, TMZ reported Tuesday. Kasabian’s cause of death is not yet public, but she was reportedly cremated in Tacoma, Washington.

Manson family member Linda Kasabian has passed away. She was 73. https://t.co/IT0m0fYG2g — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2023



Kasabian, who was present during both nights of the slayings, was a key witness for the prosecution, the outlet continued. Kasabian told the court how Manson had directed herself, Charles “Tex” Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins to a home in Benedict Canyon on Aug. 8, ordering them to slay the people inside.

Filmmaker Roman Polanski and his heavily pregnant wife Sharon Tate lived in the Cielo Drive home where the murders took place. As Polanski was overseas, friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Voytek Frykowski were with Tate that night, all of whom the group viciously murdered. Another victim, Steven Parent, was also killed on the property. (RELATED: Sharon Tate’s Friend ‘Angry’ About Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’)

Kasabian drove with Manson, Krenwinkel, Tex Watson and Leslie Van Houten to the neighborhood of Los Feliz on Aug. 9, where they brutally murdered grocery executive Leo LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

Though allegedly not taking part in the murders themselves, Kasabian provided the prosecution with a detailed series of events that took place before and during the slayings over the course of 18 days, TMZ reported. It was her damning testimony that brought Manson and his followers to justice, all of whom were convicted and sentenced to life in prison, according to the outlet.