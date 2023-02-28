Joe Manchin Will Vote To Overturn Controversial DC Crime Law

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday he would join Republicans in overturning a controversial local crime law.

Manchin told CNN that he will support a resolution of disapproval to overturn Washington D.C.’s Revised Criminal Conduct Code Act, which is considered a “soft on crime” law. With his support, the resolution will likely pass, overturning the D.C. law.

“I don’t support it. I mean, I want to put people away, I don’t want to let them out,” Manchin told CNN. He also addressed concerns that the D.C. law lowers sentencing for violent criminals, “I haven’t been briefed on it, but what I know about it, I would vote to rescind it.”

A spokesperson for Manchin’s office confirmed to the DCNF that he will support the resolution.

The RCCA, which would reduce punishment for violent offenses like homicides, robberies and carjackings, passed in November 2022. Earlier this month, the U.S. House passed a resolution of disapproval, introduced by Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde and Republican Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, blocking the law.

Car Theft is UP 1⃣1⃣1⃣% in Washington DC. DC’s answer: Give out steering wheel locks & implement a new pro-crime criminal code that @HouseGOP roundly opposed. Our cities need to stop ceding ground to criminals. Why not actually enforce the law & implement real crime prevention? pic.twitter.com/jaxvUAZcPS — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 28, 2023

Congress can intervene in D.C. politics and has the authority to review all D.C. legislation as well as to change and overturn local laws and can even impose new ones, according to the District Clause of the Constitution (Article 1, Section 8, Clause 17). (RELATED: Crime In Washington,D.C., Is Driven By A Small Group Of Known Criminals)

With Manchin’s support and Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s absence from the chamber due to clinical depression, the Republicans should be able to pass the resolution.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.