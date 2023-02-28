New Details Emerge In Stetson Bennett’s Arrest

New details have emerged in former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s January arrest for public intoxication in Dallas, Texas.

Bennett was arrested around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 29 when police officers responded to a suspicious personal call about a man banging on doors around a gated area of downtown Dallas, local outlet WFAA originally reported. Bennett allegedly smelled of alcohol and officers said he was intoxicated when they found him walking around. (RELATED: REPORT: Championship-Winning QB Stetson Bennett Arrested For Public Intoxication)

New details from Stetson Bennett’s Dallas arrest don’t provide many answers. https://t.co/JytmItbTyM — OutKick (@Outkick) February 28, 2023

His arrest report with more details about the situation was publicized by Dallas police on Tuesday, per the Athens Banner-Herald. The report states Bennett was allegedly hiding behind a brick wall, possibly to avoid police detection, but complied with officer requests to emerge from the wall with his hands visible, the outlet reported.

He identified himself to police and reportedly attempted to call a friend he claimed lived at the location, police said. Bennett did not have a cell phone on hand and could not identify the friend’s address, the outlet noted. Officers decided to arrest Bennett to prevent him from being a crime victim and sent him to a “sobering center” to recover.

Bennett was in Dallas training for the NFL draft combine shortly after he led Georgia to its second straight national championship with a resounding 65-7 victory over TCU. The draft combine is an annual event for NFL draft prospects to work out in front of scouts and media to potentially improve their draft stock by standing out from the competition.

The combine began on Tuesday and it will go until March 6. Bennett is expected to be a late round selection if he ends up being drafted.