REPORT: NBA Considering Overtime Rule Change That Will Make The League Even Weaker

This is weak. So, so weak.

The NBA is considering a pussified change to its overtime rules in an attempt to make sure games don’t go on too long while implementing load management strategies for players, according to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

And what is this pussified change?

A (bleeping) “target score” in overtime.

“That would prevent overlong broadcasts and overloading player minutes, like Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard’s playing 46 minutes in a double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday,” reported Pincus, making a reference to Friday’s game between the Clippers and Kings — now the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Latest @BleacherReport NBA Insider Notebook: Future of ‘1-and-Done’ Draft Rule, Expansion, ‘Target Score’https://t.co/cNyG42D9Gb — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) February 27, 2023

Damn, I hate this. It’s just gonna make NBA players even weaker.

Essentially all this rule requires two teams to play a game of 21 when they get to overtime. Obviously, the first one to 21 wins the game. And not only is that some weak shit, it’s absolutely corny as hell. I’m cringing right now.

I shouldn’t be cringing!

It’s not all bad though, I do like this other idea that the NBA is considering adopting from the NFL:

Next season’s most likely rule change will enable coaches to keep their challenge if successful, per @EricPincus pic.twitter.com/XJRFctTe10 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 27, 2023

But why do we have to kill the entertainment value of overtime?

Because of Corporate “Has To Ruin Everything” America and modern-day lazy players? (RELATED: REPORT: LeBron James Suffers Foot Injury That Could Have Him Out For Weeks. Will The Hot Lakers Now Miss The Playoffs?)

BS. I want my quadruple overtimes.