EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Groups Write Letter Urging Key Senators To Oppose Biden FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn

A number of conservative organizations are urging the Senate to oppose Gigi Sohn’s nomination for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) because they believe she is “unfit and unqualified” to be an FCC commissioner.

The groups wrote a letter detailing their concerns to Democratic Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the committee’s ranking member. (RELATED: Biden FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Called For A Truth And Reconciliation Commission During The 2020 BLM Riots)

“Ms. Sohn has demonstrated she is both unfit and unqualified to serve as Commissioner of the FCC. Sohn’s desire to regulate broadband, mandate government-owned networks, and disregard intellectual property protections are truly disconcerting,” the letter says.

It was signed by representatives from the Bull Moose Project, American Principles Project, Heritage Action, FreedomWorks, Citizens United, Club for Growth, Media Research Center, Internet Accountability Project, New York Young Republicans and other conservative organizations.

“Ms. Sohn has clearly illustrated she is a partisan actor, repeatedly calling for censoring major conservative news outlets and campaigning for cable and satellite providers to drop them from their networks altogether,” the letter continues. “We strongly urge you to oppose her nomination to the FCC.”

Sohn earned $137,002 in consulting fees from the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, a think tank funded by telecom giants she would be tasked with regulating, the Daily Wire reported. She disclosed her work for the Benton Institute in a Senate Commerce Committee questionnaire in February.

President Joe Biden originally nominated Sohn to be an FCC commissioner in October 2021. Her history of left-wing activism and involvement with defunct streaming service Locast were heavily scrutinized by Senate Republicans in previous rounds of hearings, and the senate never held a confirmation vote.

Sohn was renominated for the position in January. In a hearing Feb. 14, Senate Republicans questioned her about old tweets and political donations to numerous Democratic politicians.

