REPORT: Jeff Bezos More Interested In Seattle Seahawks Than Originally Reported Washington Commanders

One thing is for sure in this entire Jeff Bezos ordeal: He 100% wants to be an NFL owner.

As far as who he wants to own, well, that’s still up for debate, especially with the latest report that the Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post would prefer to own the Seattle Seahawks rather than the originally reported Washington Commanders.

Albert Breer gave us this interesting nugget about Bezos in his latest Sports Illustrated column:

“I’ve heard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would be as interested, if not more so, in buying the Seahawks than the Commanders. So if Snyder’s set on boxing Bezos out of Washington, that certainly wouldn’t end the shot that Bezos becomes an NFL owner, as so many other NFL owners would like him to be.”

Jeff Bezos Appears Determined To Be An NFL Owner, As He Reportedly May Be Even More Interested In Buying The Seahawks Than The Commanders https://t.co/uPbmFDRYdJ pic.twitter.com/LQ0IeUWTgH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2023

Bezos’ alleged interest in the Seahawks makes sense, as he founded Amazon in Seattle in 1994. On the flip side, he also has connections to D.C., being the owner of The Washington Post and purchasing the company in 2013.

And, honestly, all this could also be coming out of the woodwork because Bezos might not have a chance to buy the Commanders, with Snyder reportedly not liking him and allegedly taking him out of the bidding because of his ownership of The Post. (RELATED: Is It Worth Getting The Sh*t Kicked Out Of You For An XFL Salary?)

I’m speculating here, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Bezos leaked this information to get the Seahawks thing rolling.