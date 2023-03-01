EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan, House Intel Committee Call On Intelligence Officials Who Discredited Hunter Biden Story To Appear For Transcribed Interviews

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner sent letters Wednesday to Central Intelligence officials who discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story, saying they have not yet responded to previously requested interviews.

The Daily Caller first obtained the 29 letters to the different Central Intelligence officials in which the lawmakers reiterate their requests and ask that the officials “comply promptly.” The letters ask the officials to schedule interviews and “arrange for the production of the outstanding material.”

Both The Washington Post and The New York Times noted the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop in March 2022, more than one year after the Daily Caller News Foundation first verified it. Recent reporting by the Daily Caller and other outlets has highlighted the Biden family’s extensive dealings with Chinese companies, including a presentation Hunter Biden gave promoting American shale and natural gas to Chinese businessmen.

“The Committee on the Judiciary and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are conducting oversight of federal law-enforcement and intelligence matters within our respective jurisdictions. The Judiciary Committee made a prior request to you for documents and information about the public statement you signed in October 2020 that falsely implied the New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden was the product of Russian disinformation,” the letters state. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Before Joe Biden Cracked Down On Natural Gas, Hunter Biden Pushed It On China)

Here Is A List Of Who The Letters Were Sent To:

Nada Bakos

David B. Buckley

David Cariens

Janice Cariens

Peter Corsell

Brett Davis

Glenn Gerstell

Steven L. Hall

Kent Harrington

Don Hepburn

Timothy D. Kilbourn

Andrew Liepman

Ronald Marks

Jonna Hiestand Mendez

John Moseman

Emile Nakhleh

Gerald A. O’Shea

David Priess

Pamela Purcilly

Chris Savos

John Sipher

Stephen Slick

Cynthia Strand

Greg Tarbell

David Terry

Gregory Treverton

John D. Tullius

David A. Vanell

Winston Wiley

READ THE LETTERS HERE:

“This request, to include a request for a transcribed interview before the Committees, remains outstanding. These documents and your testimony are necessary to further our oversight. As we begin the 118th Congress, we write again to reiterate our outstanding request and ask that you immediately comply in full,” the lawmakers add in the letters.

“You have been on notice about our oversight request—and aware the request is outstanding—for months. For your convenience, we have attached the letter from the Judiciary Committee dated April 6, 2022. To date, you have not complied with this request. Accordingly, we reiterate our requests and ask that you comply promptly,” the lawmakers continue. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Are Blocking Republican Efforts To Digitally Upload Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

Joe Biden was “plainly familiar” with his brother James’ and Hunter Biden’s business dealings with CEFC China Energy, according to Hunter and James Biden’s business partner Tony Bobulinski. Joe Biden reportedly wrote a college recommendation for the son of Jonathan Li, the now-CEO of equity firm BHR Partners, in 2017. Hunter Biden sat on the board of BHR Partners and held a 10% equity stake in the firm through his own company, Skaneateles LLC.