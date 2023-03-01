Justin Bieber Officially Cancels All Remaining Tour Dates

Justin Bieber officially canceled all his remaining tour dates Wednesday.

The famous singer has not officially released a reason for the cancelation, but had previously paused his Justice World Tour as a result of illness. Justice Tour Updates announced the cancelation of all dates in a tweet issued Tuesday.

“Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his ‘Justice World Tour,'” they said. “Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates.”

Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/vMZ2RsdlyR — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 28, 2023

Fans have been promised refunds, but the chances of seeing their favorite artist perform on stage in the future seem greatly diminished. There have been no reports of rescheduling or postponing this tour, and the emphasis was put on the word ‘canceled’ when it was written in all caps in the tweet.

Bieber initially paused his Justice World Tour stops in the United Kingdom, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic as a result of issues with both his physical and mental health, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Sells Rights To His Entire Catalogue For Staggering Figure)

The famous singer has been open with fans about the ongoing struggles with his mental health, and most recently, with his physical ailments.

In June 2022, the star revealed a scary medical diagnosis to fans and posted a video demonstrating his physical struggle. He spoke about being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which caused temporary, partial paralysis to his face.

Bieber’s social media pages have not made mention of the full cancelation of his tour dates at this time.