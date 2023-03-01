‘Glean Information About…The Capitol’: Politico Reporter Argues Against Wide Release Of Jan. 6 Footage

A reporter with Politico argued against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plans to release over 40,000 hours of footage from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.

“A lot of the footage has come out in ongoing court cases. Again, they’ve had access to it and many clips have come out in trials and other court proceedings related to January 6th defendants,” Politico reporter Kyle Cheney told MSNBC host Chris Jansing Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘The Public Should See What Happened’: Tucker Praises Kevin McCarthy For Promising To Release Jan. 6 Footage)

“What the Capitol Police is most concerned about is a wide release of massive amounts of footage because that would enable bad actors, including, for example, foreign intelligence services, to glean information about vulnerabilities in the Capitol,” Cheney continued. “And so that, I think, is why the department has been opposed to these sort of wide releases.”

WATCH:

McCarthy provided Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, access to over 41,000 hours of video footage of the Capitol riot, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage was 14,000 hours.

“Now, McCarthy hasn’t said he’s going to release all of this widely to everyone — and if he ever does, it would probably be with restrictions — but he does say he wants to release a large amount of it publicly. So the question is, how will they balance that line between security and transparency on that?” Cheney asked.

McCarthy announced his intention to release the video during a Jan. 12 press conference, Politico reported.

“I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis,” McCarthy said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.