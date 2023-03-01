‘Be Fruitful And Multiply’: Texas Introduces Bill That Eliminates Property Tax For Families With 10 Kids

Republican Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton introduced a bill Monday to give a 100% property tax credit to married couples with 10 or more children.

Slaton’s bill would provide a 40% property tax credit to married couples with four children, including adopted ones, per the Houston Press. It comes as some social conservatives push for economic incentives for family formation in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court. (RELATED: Majority Of Republicans Adhere To Or Support Christian Nationalism, Survey Shows)

Supporting Texas means supporting Texas families. Families are the building blocks of society. We must support families by making it easier for them to have and raise kids With HB 2889, Texas will start saying: “Get married, stay married, and be fruitful and multiply.” #txlege pic.twitter.com/FAJOpcz3yP — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) February 28, 2023

“Supporting Texas means supporting Texas families. Strong families are the backbone and building blocks of society. We must support families by making it financially easier for them to have and raise children in a supportive and nurturing way,” Slayton said in a press release. “With this bill, Texas will start saying to couples: ‘Get married, stay married, and be fruitful and multiply.”

He also expressed concerns about falling American birth rates in the press release. He cited Poland and Hungary as examples of countries using financial incentives to successfully reverse demographic decline.

He and his wife, Sharmen, have been married for three years and they have a son, Maximus, his official bio says. Slaton is a former minister who was first elected in 2020 and represents Texas’ second district in the eastern part of the state. He also works for his family’s financial services firm.

Slaton said in June 2022 he would propose legislation banning children from attending drag queen shows in the 2023 legislative session. He has come out in favor of pending legislation to ban “gender affirming” care for minors, a process that typically leads to irreversible gender transition surgery.

Slaton filed legislation to designate child gender transitions as “child abuse” in November 2022. His bill would designate genital removal surgeries, chemical castration, puberty blockers and other therapies as child abuse.