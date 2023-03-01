US Gov’t Was The ‘Greatest Perpetrator Of Misinformation’ During COVID-19 Pandemic, Johns Hopkins Doctor Says

Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary gave an impassioned speech Tuesday about how the United States government was the “greatest perpetrator of misinformation” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makary was testifying before the House COVID subcommittee alongside other top medical experts.

“The greatest perpetrator of misinformation during the pandemic has been the United States government,” Makary said. “Misinformation that COVID was spread through surface transmission, that vaccinated immunity was far greater than natural immunity, that masks were effective, now we have the definitive Cochran review, what do you do with that review? Cochran is the most authoritative evidence body in all of medicine, it has been for decades. Do you just ignore it? Not talk about it?”

“… that myocarditis was more common after the infection than the vaccine. Not true. It’s 4-28 times more common after the vaccine. That young people benefit from a booster, misinformation. Our two top experts on vaccines quit the FDA in protest over this particular issue — using boosters in young, healthy people. The data was never there, that’s why the CDC never disclosed hospitalization rates among boosted Americans under age 50.”

“Over and over again we’ve seen something that goes far beyond using your best judgment with the information at hand,” he continued. “We’ve seen something which is unforgivable and that is the weaponization of medical research itself. The CDC putting out its own shoddy studies, like their own study looking at natural immunity, looking at one state for two months when they had data for years on all 50 states. Why did they only report that one sliver of data? Why did they salami slice the database? Cause it gave them the result they wanted.”

“Public health officials were intellectually dishonest,” he added. (RELATED: Here’s How The CDC Used A Backchannel With Twitter To Control The COVID-19 Narrative)

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya echoed a similar sentiment during his testimony, saying that “science bureaucrats” abused “their authority to create an illusion of scientific consensus in favor of destructive ideas.”

Their testimony comes just days after the Department of Energy concluded the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a Chinese lab leak. The theory had been suggested several times since the beginning of the pandemic, mainly by those on the right, who were labeled “conspiracy theorists” and “fringe.”

Meanwhile President Joe Biden’s National Security Council held meetings with the CDC about alleged COVID-19 disinformation in 2021, focusing specifically on alleged vaccine disinformation.

In California, a district judge recently blocked a bill that would reprimand physicians who shared information about the virus that did not fall within the “contemporary scientific consensus.”