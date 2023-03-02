‘Smashed!’: Auburn’s Bruce Pearl Goes On Two Separate (And Hilarious) Temper Tantrums In The Same Awkward Interview

This is exactly why I love Bruce Pearl.

Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl apparently wasn’t happy whatsoever with the officiating from Wednesday’s game between his Tigers and rival Alabama Crimson Tide, which resulted in a 90-85 overtime road loss for Auburn. Pearl’s anger was quite evident by the little (and hilarious) temper tantrums he went on during the Tigers’ postgame radio show.

The Tigers’ “Courtside Cam” caught the comedy, with Pearl clearly upset about his starters Jaylin Williams, Allen Flanigan and Johni Broome all getting fouled out.

“We should have won the game,” Pearl said before exploding. “Very, very disappointing. You know, obviously, they made some plays. We had a hard time staying in front of them, at the end of the day. I’m just sick and tired of our guys getting smashed down there! Smashed!”

After an overall strange interview and some awkward silence along with it, the announcers asked Pearl about what Saturday means for Auburn as the team attempts to make it into March Madness. While Pearl answered their question, he went off again and then walked away from the announcers’ table to close out the interview abruptly.

“We’ll get ready to play Tennessee,” Pearl said. “We were incredibly outmanned at the end. Three, four guys on the bench in foul trouble … joke!”

Bruce Pearl losing his mind over officiating during his postgame radio show (and updating Dylan Cardwell’s status for Saturday against Tennessee) pic.twitter.com/cgHOcsr6iL — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) March 2, 2023

Bruce Pearl threw a lil temper tantrum 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r0iAfiD8XK — Playmaker Alabama (@PlaymakerBama) March 2, 2023

Holy shit, this is so great.

Never change, Bruce. Never change.