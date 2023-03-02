Biden Laughs When Talking About Taking The Blame For Fentanyl Deaths

President Joe Biden was all giggles Wednesday night while criticizing Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for blaming him for the 2020 fentanyl deaths of two brothers.

Rebecca Kiessling testified before a House Homeland Security committee on Tuesday about the fentanyl crisis, lashing out at Democrats for not securing the border. Kiessling testified about the deaths of her two sons, Caleb and Kyler. Caleb was 20 and Kyler was 18 when they both overdosed in 2020 on fentanyl that came from Mexico.

“You’re welcoming drug dealers across our border,” Kiessling testified. “You’re giving them protection, you’re not protecting our children.”

“A little bit of more of Marjorie Taylor Greene and a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way. Isn’t she amazing? Whew,” Biden told House Democrats in Baltimore. (RELATED: Biden Reacts To Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Him A ‘Liar’)

“I was the reason, she was very specific, I shouldn’t digress probably. I’ve ready she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” Biden said with a chuckle.

Biden’s comments immediately got some pushback. Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee calling for Biden to “apologize for this immediately.”

“No person, let alone the president of the United States, laughs when speaking about a mother who lost two songs to fentanyl poisoning.”

.@POTUS needs to apologize for this immediately. No person, let alone the president of the United States, laughs when speaking about a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning. What, President Biden, do you find amusing about this? https://t.co/ItRtOa8x4Y — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 2, 2023

Conservative pundit Robby Starbuck called it “incredibly inappropriate and vile.”

Biden just laughed while talking about a Mom whose kid was killed with Fentanyl. This is so incredibly inappropriate and vile. pic.twitter.com/XC4CymYHBe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 2, 2023

Fentanyl is manufactured in drug labs operated by cartels in Mexico using chemicals made in China, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency. U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 14,000 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border in fiscal year 2022 alone and more than 8,000 pounds of the drug between October 2022 and January 2023. Places such as Los Angeles saw overdose deaths rise by over 1000% in 2022.