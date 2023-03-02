Police Seized Weapons From Idaho Murder Suspect’s Home, Including Knife

Police arresting Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger also seized a number of items including black face masks, a handgun and knives, according to newly unsealed search warrant documents.

Kohberger has been charged in the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle (20), Ethan Chapin (20), Kaylee Goncalves (21) and Madison Mogen (21) that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, near the University of Idaho campus. Kohberger, a criminology student at the nearby Washington State University in Pullman, was arrested on Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania after authorities reportedly linked his car and DNA to the crime scene. (RELATED: Cop: Idaho Murders Suspect Made Crucial Mistake That Led Authorities To Arrest)

According to the warrant, police seized a knife from Kohlberger’s family home as well as a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol and a Smith and Wesson pocket knife.

Though a gun was not used in the murders, Criminal Justice professor Michael Alcazar told NBC News, it could still provide valuable evidence.

“Maybe he has the gun on his person when he committed these crimes. He might have blood, saliva, sweat from the victims and transferred it to the weapon,” Alcazar stated. “There might be some unsolved shootings or homicides we can link to this weapon, I would absolutely test that weapon for that,” he continued.

Police also seized black face masks from the residence, the warrant documents show. One of the surviving roommates told authorities she had come face-to-face with the suspected killer and that indicating the figure she encountered was dressed in black clothing and had a mask covering his face.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail in Idaho at the Latah County Jail as he awaits his next court appearance on June 26.