David Pastrnak Signs Massive Contract Extension To Remain With Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak will be a Boston Bruin for a very, very long time.

The feared goal scorer signed a massive eight-year extension with the club on Thursday worth $90 million, according to NHL.com. Pastrnak’s new deal will keep him with the yellow and black through the 2031 season. The former All Star would have been a free agent at the end of this season.

The Bruins tweeted a picture of Pastrnak signing his new deal alongside general manager Don Sweeney, and it was smiles all around.

“Our goal was all along to make him a life-long Bruin,” Sweeney said after Pastrnak signed the extension.

The 26-year-old is entering the prime of his career and is arguably the best wing player in the NHL right now. This season, Pastrnak leads the Bruins in points, goals, assists, and power play scores, according to ESPN. With Pastrnak as the Bruins’ top dog, Boston holds the best record in the NHL at 47-8. They are cruising to the postseason and are widely considered as the best team in hockey at the moment. (RELATED: It Costs An Insane Amount Of Money To See Patrick Kane Make His New York Rangers Debut In Madison Square Garden)

After receiving his contract extension with the Bruins, Pastrnak spoke with the media and said, “It’s an amazing accomplishment to play your career [for] one team and that’s definitely what was stuck in my head going into this negotiation. I’m honored and happy that I’m staying here and I can’t wait to get to work.”

With Pastrnak being tied down to the Bruins long-term, I believe they’ll be championship contenders every season that he’s there.