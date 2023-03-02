Sen. Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized In San Francisco

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she was hospitalized in San Francisco to receive treatment for shingles, causing her to miss multiple Senate votes this week.

Feinstein released a statement on Thursday revealing her shingles diagnosis. “I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” Politico reported.

Shingles is a viral infection that creates painful skin rashes. It occurs when the chickenpox virus reactivates long after a child recovers from the disease. About one in three Americans get Shingles and the illness can cause symptoms ranging from itching to burning pain, according to the National Institute on Aging.

Feinstein is 89 years old and announced in February she will not seek re-election in 2024. Feinstein has said she will serve out her term despite claims she is struggling with memory loss, Vanity Fair reported.

Primary candidates in California are all listed on one ballot and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee have already begun campaigning for Feinstein’s seat. (RELATED: Early Signs Show Adam Schiff Could Soon Be Headed To The Senate)