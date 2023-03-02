Court Orders Healthcare Orgs To Be Deposed, Explain Their Guidance On Sex Changes For Kids

A District Court in Florida is ordering major healthcare organizations to sit down for depositions and explain why they endorse sex change operations as treatment for gender dysphoria, including for children.

United States District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) must comply with subpoenas from the state of Florida and have representatives sit for depositions regarding their gender dysphoria guidance, court documents obtained by the Daily Caller show. Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) filed a motion to compel after the organizations refused to sit for depositions and dragged their feet with the turning over of documents requested by subpoena.

As a result of the order, the organizations will be legally required to explain why they endorse sex change procedures as the preferred treatment for gender dysphoria, even for kids, and how they arrived at those conclusions, among other questions that must be answered.

The AHCA is engaged in a lawsuit brought by LGBT activists last year after Florida implemented a new rule barring the use of taxpayer funding for sex change procedures. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four plaintiffs, two of whom are 12-year-old children, and was joined by a number of medical organizations including WPATH, the AAP and the Endocrine Society.

Twenty organizations were subpoenaed by the AHCA in December for documents on their decision-making processes and “gender-affirming care” guidelines, as well as communications about the Florida rule and lawsuit, Dekker v. Weida. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Florida FOIAs Biden Admin As Part Of Transgender Care Fight)

“Gender-affirming care” is a euphemism used by LGBT activists for treatments that facilitate sex changes, including hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit have argued that the new Florida Medicaid rule violates the equal protection clause of the Constitution.