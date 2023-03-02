Vast Majority Of Californians Don’t Want Gavin Newsom As President: POLL

Most self-identified California registered voters oppose Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom running for president in 2024, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

About 70% of those surveyed said they would not like to see Newsom make a 2024 presidential bid, while roughly 20% expressed approval of the idea, the Feb. 23 to 27 poll shows. Newsom registered 44% approval for how he has handled his gubernatorial job, with 78% of Democrats and just 4% of Republicans holding that opinion. (RELATED: Yet Another Nearly Catastrophic Air Collision Narrowly Averted In California, According To Report)

“A resounding thumbs down from the home team as California voters tell the Governor: if you have designs on the big job beyond Sacramento, we’re not on board,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Newsom said in November he would not run against President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, Politico reported. Approximately 48% of participating registered California voters approved of Biden’s handling of his job as president, while 42% expressed approval of former California Sen. Kamala Harris’ vice presidential job performance, based on the poll.

Only around 8% of poll respondents labeled themselves “very satisfied” with California’s current situation, and more than 55% voiced some level of dissatisfaction on that front. About 22% identified homelessness as the most urgent issue facing the state today, outpacing all other issues including affordable housing, which came in second place at roughly 17%.

California accounted for about 30% of the total U.S. homeless population as of 2022, the Public Police Institute of California reported. Approximately 53% of the registered California voters said they felt they could afford to live in the state, while over 40% denied this, the Quinnipiac poll indicated.

The poll included 1,091 self-identified registered voters with a 3% margin of error.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

