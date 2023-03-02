‘They Lost A F*ckload Of Credibility’: Joe Rogan Slams CNN Over COVID Claims

Joe Rogan blasted CNN in a conversation with Russell Brand on his podcast Thursday.

Rogan accused CNN of altering a video he took of himself while he had COVID-19. “They changed my filter and turned me yellow on television? They took the original video of me and ran it through a filter to make me look horrible. They did some wild shit! But that wild shit cost them their credibility,” Rogan said.

Joe Rogan blasts CNN for blatantly lying about Ivermectin and labeling him a conspiracy theorist. pic.twitter.com/bDtLyskr8m — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

He also lambasted the network’s framing of antiviral drug Ivermectin as horse medicine. Rogan slammed CNN for “calling it horse dewormer when it is a drug that won the Nobel Prize” and is “on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines.”

It’s not the first time the chart-topping podcaster has leveled the charge against CNN. Rogan famously pressed CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta on the topic when he appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2021. Rogan asked Gupta if it bothered him that the news network he worked for lied about ivermectin.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta responded.

Rogan also presented a theory of why CNN continued to push the horse medicine narrative. “They were calling that horse dewormer to try and mock me because they knew that I was unvaccinated and I kicked COVID very quickly and they did not want that narrative out there,” he said.

“They were beholden to their handlers. They were beholden to the people that give them exorbitant amounts of money in advertising revenue and they fucking followed in line, and they all piled on and they lost a fuckload of credibility from it,” Rogan added.

The podcaster also said that, although he used to watch CNN often, he now regards it as “just a propaganda network.”