Former Biden ‘Disinformation’ Czar Nina Jankowicz Is Asking For Donations So She Can Sue Fox News

Former head of the Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Nina Jankowicz released a video on Thursday requesting donations for a lawsuit she plans to file against Fox News.

Jankowicz posted a five minute video on her YouTube channel, “Help Nina Fight Fox,” asking for donations to fund the lawsuit. Her channel has three subscribers and the video has less than 500 views as of Thursday night. Comments on the video are turned off. (RELATED: Biden’s Former ‘Disinfo’ Czar Registers As Foreign Agent)

Fox News lied about me hundreds of times to tens of millions of people. Help me hold them accountable for the harm they do.https://t.co/m7O8m50OPmhttps://t.co/4K7RgedI90 — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) March 2, 2023

“I’m asking for your financial support of a lawsuit I want to bring against Fox News for their malicious, reckless lies against me,” Jankowicz alleges at the start of the video. She tells viewers it was a “lifelong dream” of hers to enter public service.

“The network made over 500 scaremongering statements about my role, my views, and my personal life over the next nine months—an entirely disproportionate disinformation and smear campaign against a person who simply took a job to serve her country within her area of expertise,” she alleges on her Gofundme page.

Jankowicz led the “disinformation” board from late April to early May 2022, when she resigned in the wake of widespread pushback against the board and Jankowicz herself.

Previous instances of Jankowicz spreading disinformation about the Hunter Biden laptop, the debunked Steele Dossier and former Trump advisor Carter Page were uncovered. Old speeches she gave featuring partisan attacks against Republicans were also discovered during her short tenure with DHS, Fox News reported.

DHS “paused” the board shortly after Jankowicz resignation and officially shuttered the project in August. She claims the board caved to a “GOP disinformation campaign,” according to the Gofundme.

In her video, Jankowicz attributes the scrutiny she received to alleged “malicious and reckless false statements” by Fox News. She further alleges hundreds have violently threatened her online since she became a public figure. Jankowicz goes on to blame “Congressional Republicans and the right-wing media” for characterizing her as an “unhinged, partisan, unserious, dangerous fascist,” according to the Gofundme.

Any excess donations will be given to charities run by women and people with “intersectional identities” in similar situations, she says. She has raised just over $6,500 as of Thursday night, according to the Gofundme page.