OJ Simpson Says ‘Wouldn’t Surprise Me In The Least’ If Murdaugh ‘Beats’ Murder Charges

O.J. Simpson chimed in Thursday on the dramatic trial of disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh, offering his own prediction for where the case is headed.

Simpson called Murdaugh “an admitted liar,” but argued “lying and stealing money is a little different than murder” in a video posted to Twitter. He also questioned whether or not the jury would find Murdaugh guilty.

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

Murdaugh is accused of murdering of his wife, Maggie, and his son Paul in June 2021. Prosecutors allege Murdaugh may have committed the murders to distract from previous financial crime charges.

Simpson conceded he believes Murdaugh did murder his wife and child, but that he also believes Murdaugh was trying to sow doubt within the jury.

“I do think this guy more than likely did it, but once again, ‘more than likely,’ to me, is tantamount to reasonable doubt,” he said, further arguing the defendant “was just trying to relay to one or two of those jurors that he was a ‘good ole boy,’ he was one of them. I’m not sure he didn’t succeed in doing that.”

Simpson said he is unqualified to reach a definitive verdict, noting, “If a juror missed an hour of testimony, they’re no longer qualified and I’ve missed days.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if he beats this,” Simpson concluded at the end of the video.

Simpson was criminally charged and subsequently acquitted of the June 1994 murders of his girlfriend Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.