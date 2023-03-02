Chicago’s Police Superintendent Stepped Down Amid Surging Crime. An Officer Was Shot And Killed Later That Day

Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, David O. Brown, announced his resignation on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times. Later that day, a Chicago police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Brown’s resignation comes right after former Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection. Both of the mayoral candidates who advanced said they intended to fire Brown, so his resignation was not surprising, the Times reported.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department,” Brown said. “I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city,” he said.

His resignation will go into effect on March 16.

Later Wednesday, a Chicago police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to ABC 7. Andres Vasquez Lasso was pursuing an alleged armed suspect who was chasing a woman in Chicago’s Southwest side when the suspect shot at the officer multiple times.

WATCH:

Both the police officer and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds, but Lasso ultimately died from his injuries. The suspect is in critical condition.

Brown and Lightfoot addressed the public in Gage Park Wednesday night. “I ask that this city cover this officer’s family. This is a family of public servants and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy, very, very hard,” Brown said.

Lightfoot is the first incumbent denied re-election since 1989, according to TIME. Crime was central to Lightfoot’s defeat, as homicides under her watch soared to 1990s-level heights.

“Our hearts go out to this young officer’s family, we need to lift them up in our prayers, wrap our arms around them as they go through this journey of grief and loss,” said Lightfoot. (RELATED: Four Men Shot And Killed In Nation’s Capital In One Day)

Dozens of police cars escorted the ambulance taking officer Brown’s body to the medical examiner, and citizens and first responders lined the street to pay tribute, according to ABC 7.

Chicago Governor J-B Pritzker also acknowledged the tragedy, tweeting “Our hearts mourn the loss of the @Chicago_Police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice tonight. My deepest sympathies are with the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. His service will not be forgotten.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.