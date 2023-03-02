‘China Lobby’: Tom Cotton Blasts Biden Admin For Not Holding ‘Chinese Communists Accountable’

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas blasted the Biden administration Thursday for its failure to hold China “accountable” during an appearance on “Mornings With Maria.”

“The Democrats’ reckless tax and spending package last year was designed to try to get America producing the minerals we need and the technology we need for such things as batteries for cars or other critical rare earth elements and related technologies,” Cotton told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. (RELATED: Top Biden Official Puts ‘Climate Change’ At Top Of List Of US-China Challenges)

“It wasn’t designed to allow American companies like Ford to simply do it, go into joint ventures with Chinese companies here in America and take advantage of it,” Cotton continued. “That’s a failure of the Biden administration.”

WATCH:

The Biden administration is considering easing restrictions on American investments in the People’s Republic of China via executive order by requiring notifications to the federal government as opposed to blocking the investments, according to Politico. Republican presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have called for tougher action against China on trade.

Trump called for revoking China’s most-favored nation status and for phasing out “essential” imports from China in multiple industries. Ramaswamy has called for America to “Declare Independence from Communist China” on multiple occasions.

“There’s a vast network of what I call the China lobby, and many of them aren’t even intentionally shilling for the Chinese Communists, but their economic interests are so deeply entwined that they are very sensitive to any political steps to hold Chinese communists accountable,” Cotton added.

Cotton’s comments come as Democrats accused Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas of being racist for raising concerns about Dominic Ng and Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California having reported ties to a Chinese Communist Party front group. Chu has denied the reports, despite documents and photos contradicting them.

“We have to expose the China — China lobby and stop it,” Cotton said.

