Video Shows Moment Of Fatal Greek Train Collision

A video shared online Wednesday shows the moment two trains collided in Greece, reportedly killing 46 people as of Thursday.

The Greek City Times shared the CCTV footage on YouTube. It is hard to see exactly what is going on in the video until the moment the camera view becomes engulfed in flames, roughly 16-17 seconds into the clip. A second, larger fireball erupts later in the video, sending plumes of smoke into the air. Without the sound, it is difficult to tell what’s happening, but it looks like the two trains kept moving well after the initial collision.

The Tuesday night collision was the deadliest rail catastrophe Greece has ever witnessed, according to CBS News. It occurred when a passenger train hit a cargo train head-on just outside the city of Larissa. More than 50 people remain hospitalized from the crash as of Thursday, the outlet reported. The death toll has climbed to 46 people as badly burned bodies are removed from the destruction, CBS continued, citing a statement from the local fire service.

No official reason for the crash has been released, but Greek authorities on Wednesday reportedly arrested the station master overseeing the junction of the collision. The individual has allegedly accepted “responsibility” for the catastrophe. (RELATED: Survivors Describe ‘Nightmarish Seconds’ Of Deadly Train Crash)

Rail workers went on strike Thursday, condemning the nation’s allegedly poor rail safety record, CBS reported. An investigation is ongoing.