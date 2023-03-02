Poll Shows Youngkin Crushing Biden In Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchup In Virginia

A poll recent showed that Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was 16 points ahead of President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup for the 2024 presidential election in Virginia.

Just over a year into his four-year term as governor, Youngkin’s favorability is up by 52% compared to Biden dropping to 40%, a Roanoke College poll found. Trump’s favorability is at 33%. Fifty-seven percent of respondents also approved of his job as Virginia’s governor while only 38% approved of Biden’s job as president. (RELATED: President Youngkin? Virginia Governor Plans To Elevate His National Profile Ahead Of 2024)

The poll, conducted February 12-21 via calls from Roanoke College, surveyed a random sample of 680 adults residing in Virginia with a margin of error of +/- 4.23%.

2024 Virginia Presidential Election (R) Ron DeSantis: 48% (+5)

(D) Joe Biden: 43%

(R) Glenn Youngkin: 55% (+16)

(D) Joe Biden: 39%

(D) Joe Biden: 47% (+1)

(R) Donald Trump: 46% ⦿ Roanoke College | 585 RV | Feb 12-21

⦿ Roanoke College | 585 RV | Feb 12-21

⦿ MOE: ±4.23% | Sample: D+5

In January 2023, Youngkin told NBC News that he was “overwhelmingly humbled” by people who are considering him as a potential candidate for president. With speculation about national aspirations, Youngkin said that he remains focused on Virginia.

Virginia governors cannot serve consecutive terms and are barred from immediate re-election according to the Constitution of Virginia, making Gov. Youngkin ineligible to run in 2025. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who was governor between 2014-2018 ran for a second term and lost to Gov. Youngkin in 2021.

While the poll showed Gov. Youngkin polling ahead of Biden, only 34 percent believe that Youngkin should run for president while 54 percent do not want him to run.