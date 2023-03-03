American David James Who Is In Chinese CBA Slams Head First Onto The Court After Dunking The Ball In Scary Scene

Holy shit, this was absolutely insane.

During a Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) game between the Tianjin Pioneers and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions, Tianjin’s David James — who also happens to be an American — was taken out of the arena after slamming onto the court face first on Thursday.

At the six-minute mark in the second quarter, one of James’ Pioneer teammates would tip the ball out of a Lion’s hand, which allowed James to steal the ball and run up the court for a quick score. When James went up for a dunk, he nailed it perfectly, however, he didn’t have the ability to land on his feet because of a Lion being literally right under him, which caused James to land head first onto the court.

The impact would knock James out instantly, forcing him to be taken out on a stretcher.

His condition is currently unknown.

American 🇨🇳 CBA player David James was injured after falling to the ground head first during the Tianjin vs Guangsha game on Mar 2. pic.twitter.com/BVtUHNtHUO — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) March 3, 2023

Holy hell, man. I hope David James is okay. That was an outright terrifying incident.

I feel for him, because he clearly didn't have a chance to set up a proper landing after what was a solid dunk, and he just had no choice but to land onto the court like that. Just rough, man.

It actually reminded me of last season when LaMelo Ball had his scary fall, though his wasn’t as bad as James’.

Shit, man. Prayers and a speedy recovery towards David James’ way.