Rep. Byron Donalds Defends Biden’s Reversal On DC Crime Law

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds commended President Joe Biden on Friday after Biden decided not to veto a Republican-led bill that would override a Washington, D.C., crime reform bill that would reduce penalties for certain crimes.

The D.C. Council passed the crime bill in November, but Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed it, prompting the council to overrule the veto. House Republicans then introduced a resolution to override the bill. The legislation would reduce penalties for crimes like burglaries and carjackings.

Crime in the nation’s capitol is up compared to last year, with homicides up 37%, car theft up 111% and property crimes up 32%.

Biden said while he supports “D.C. Statehood and home-rule” he does not “support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections – such as lowering penalties for carjackings.”

Donald applauded Biden’s decision while on Fox News.

“I think the president reversing course was absolutely necessary. You know, kudos to the members of the Democrat senate, even the Democrat house, who decided to vote with Republicans to try to make sure the nation’s capitol is safe for everybody.”

“[Democrats] can be upset when you’ve got private security walking around with you all the time,” Donalds said. “But if you’re one of these kids who comes up here and works, trying to do their best regardless of their politics, they have a right to be safe, too.”

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the move, saying Biden should stay out of D.C. lawmaking.

“This ain’t it. DC has a right to govern itself, like any other state or municipality. If the President supports DC statehood, he should govern like it,” she tweeted.

D.C. council member Charles Allen also condemned the move.

“Defending those without power matters – past pledges of support for DC Statehood couldn’t ring more hollow. Its a reminder that until the nearly 700,000 residents of DC have full statehood & autonomy, we will be seen & treated as a colony, even by those who purport to support us.”