‘Shill For China’: Tucker Carlson Rips Judy Chu Over Alleged Chinese Intel Ties Reported By DCNF

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic California Rep. Judy Chu for her ties to alleged Chinese intelligence groups, citing a Daily Caller News Foundation report uncovered the links, on his show Thursday.

Chu accepted honorary positions with two organizations linked to the United Front Work Department (UFWD), a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence operation agency identified as an “intelligence agency” in 2016, the DCNF reported. Chu has since denied her affiliation with the organization despite photographs and/or reports showing her accepting positions with the groups. (RELATED: Dems Cry ‘Racism’ After DCNF Bombshells Expose Rep. Judy Chu and Biden Appointee’s Ties To Alleged Chinese Intel)

“Judy Chu is a member of Congress in the state of California,” Carlson said. “Not super famous, we didn’t know much about her, but then we saw a Daily Caller piece that had multiple photographs showing Judy Chu, a maker of Congress, accepting honorary appointments at two groups linked directly to Chinese intelligence. That’s a huge problem.”

WATCH:

Democrat lawmakers were quick to condemn comments made by Republican Rep. Lance Gooden questioning Chu’s “loyalty or competence” and accused the criticism of being rooted in racism. Carlson discussed the report with Ying Ma, author of “Chinese Girl In The Ghetto,” and compared the criticism to the CCP accusing those who suggested the Covid-19 virus came from a lab were racist.

“I should say that no one should have her loyalty to America questioned based on race, but nobody should be able to cry racism in order to circumvent legitimate scrutiny of very troubling ties to communist China, especially to the Chinese Communist Party’s front organizations here in the U.S,” Ma said. “Now, Judy Chu has a habit of crying racism not only regarding her own affiliation with these very disturbing groups, but also to thwart legitimate inquiry from Congress as well as efforts to counter the Chinese threat.”

Ma noted that Chu opposed a bipartisan select committee on China that counters CCP threats, and called Chu’s politics “poisonous.”

“When people do this kind of race-baiting, they’re not even telling the truth. Judy Chu claims that whenever you criticize China this way you’re fanning anti-Asian violence and anti-Asian sentiments, but she’s the last person who will tell you that many of these very gruesome, physical attacks we’ve seen against Asians in this country are perpetrated by non-whites, not by white supremacists,” Ma said. “These are people who are reluctant to say that all they want to say is that Trump is at fault and Republicans are at fault.”

Carlson tagged on that Chu is a “shill for China” and is hiding her affiliations.

