Sports

18-Year-Old American Becomes Youngest World Champion After Setting Speed Skating Record

Screenshot/Twitter/@NBCOlympics

Screenshot/Twitter/@NBCOlympics

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
Font Size:

An 18-year-old from Wisconsin became the youngest world champion in speed skating history on Friday.

Jordon Stolz from Wisconsin won the men’s 500-meter race at the at the ISU World Speedskating Championships in 34.10 seconds at the Thialf, a venue in Heerenveen, Netherlands. He bested Canadian Laurent Dubreuil, the previous world champion, by 36 hundredths of a second — the largest margin in men’s 500-meter history based on new margin calculations, according to NBC Sports.

“Been feeling really snappy all week,” Stolz told Dutch broadcaster NOS, according to the outlet. Stolz added that the fast time was “really surprising.”

“At the finish line I crossed going 61 kilometers [38 miles] per hour,” he added, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Olympics Viewers, Onlookers Scratch Heads Over Controversial Call DQing US, Russian Skaters As China Wins Gold)

Stolz will race the 1000-meter Saturday and the 1500-meter Sunday, NBC Sports reported. He has won two World Cup races at each this season.

Stolz added that he hoped he could “bring back popularity,” to speed skating in the U.S., according to NBC.