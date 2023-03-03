‘Jesus Made A Difference’: Kelsey Grammer Reflects On ‘Tragic Times’ While Promoting New Film

Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer celebrated his faith while promoting his new film “Jesus Revolution,” saying that despite difficult times in his life, he has managed to find peace in Jesus Christ.

Perhaps best remembered for his titular character Frasier Crane in the long-running series “Frasier” and its predecessor “Cheers,” Grammar called “Jesus Revolution” his “greatest work,” according to a USA Today interview published in late February.

The actor plays Chuck Smith, a real-life pastor who worked to strengthen his struggling church in 1965 by welcoming everyone into the fold, without judgement, and reached a new generation of hippies and surfers with his ministry. Grammar spoke to the outlet about how his own faith has evolved throughout his life.

“I’ve had hiccups. I’ve had some tragic times. I have wrestled with those and worked my way through them: sometimes rejecting faith, sometimes rejecting God even, in a period of being pretty angry about it, like, ‘Where were you?’ That kind of thing,” he said.

Grammar added he managed to come to terms with his struggles, finding “great peace” in his faith. “It’s not cavalier – Jesus made a difference in my life. That’s not anything I’ll apologize for.”

Kelsey Grammer has won multiple Emmys and Golden Globes over the years. But the actor says his greatest work might be the new Christian drama “Jesus Revolution.” Grammer tells us about the movie, playing Frasier Crane again and more here: https://t.co/JBLuNZMeJU 📸: @Lionsgate pic.twitter.com/L0WojfkMqz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 23, 2023



“It’s really uplifting. It’s a good movie,” Grammer told USA Today. “My wife and I saw it together. She was just dissolved in tears and said, ‘It’s the best thing you’ve ever done.'” (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Says Christianity Is ‘Not Popular’ In Hollywood But He ‘Cannot Deny’ His Faith)

Grammer, who was brought up as a Christian Scientist, said that while he “thrived” in some of the movements of his generation, he didn’t necessarily consider himself a “hippie.”

“I had long hair, I was a surfer, but I also was a pretty dedicated scholar. I wasn’t a pothead, as we used to call it – I was sort of a standard alcoholic yahoo. I’d go and have a beer or two, you know? ” he told the outlet.

“I celebrated with my peers the idea that we could love each other and love well, and that it would enhance our lives. I think that’s the most attractive part of this movement still. There’s a religious component of it through Christ, but Christ was the first hippie. ‘Love your enemies’ – I mean, that’s extraordinary stuff,” Grammer added.

“Jesus Revolution” is currently playing in theaters.