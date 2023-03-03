‘Running Scared’: CNN Analyst Rips Joe Biden, Democrats For Backing DC Crime Bill

A CNN analyst criticized President Joe Biden and many Democrats in Congress Friday for “running scared” on crime by backing legislation scrapping changes to Washington D.C.’s criminal code.

“As a longtime D.C. resident, I am very disappointed about what’s going on in Congress right now and I hope that Democrats find the backbone to reject this resolution that not only goes against home rule and goes against people’s votes counting and people’s voices counting in the Capital of the United States of America,” Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist, told CNN hosts Victor Blackwell and Bianna Golodryga. (RELATED: Dems Melt Down After Biden Says He’ll Override DC Crime Bill)

WATCH:

Biden announced he would not veto legislation to override Washington D.C.’s revision of its criminal code Thursday. The legislation, passed in 2022 after the city council overrode mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto, reduced penalties for a number of crimes, including carjacking.

Congress has the power to legislate for the District of Columbia under Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution. Congress passed legislation in 1973 establishing home rule for the District of Columbia, but retains the power to override laws.

“It also proves to me that Democrats are running scared on crime and that is a dangerous position for us to be in because whenever we cede the ground on Republican talking points, we lose,” Cardona continued.

The House of Representatives passed the override legislation Feb. 9, with 31 Democrats, including Rep. Angie Craig, who had been assaulted in her apartment building that day, joining 219 Republicans.

