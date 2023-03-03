Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Posts Shocking Footage Of Scary Turbulent Flight

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila on Thursday shared footage of items strewn about on her plane after experiencing severe turbulence that caused injuries.

The clip shows food items in the middle of the aisle, equipment and tables broken and tossed to the floor, and a plane that is in complete disarray. Camila wrote a descriptive caption that provided insight to the severity of the turbulence. “On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, she said. “Everything was flying everywhere, she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey)

Camila then put the scene in perspective by indicating other passengers were deeply affected by everything that transpired during the stressful flight.

“To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming,” she wrote.

“The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one,” she said.

The famous actor’s wife expressed gratitude and showed appreciation for all those that provided assistance during this troubling time.

“Thank God everyone was safe and ok,” she said. (RELATED: American Airlines Passengers Treated To Weird, Mysterious Noises Over Plane’s Intercom)

“I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!”

The last line of her message alluded to the fact that Matthew McConaughey was with her on the flight.

“@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue… Karin Lacy was a savior with me until 1am working on new flights!!! 🙏🏽💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚” she wrote.